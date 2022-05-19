Today's events for Thursday, May 19

It’s Accounting Day, so show some love to the folks who find you all those tax deductions.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8:30 p.m. No cover charge.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. And while you’re at the museum, check out the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit. Simply gorgeous!

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features “Return of the Rogues,” open through May 29. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through May 29. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

