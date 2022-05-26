Today's events for Thursday, May 26

How sweet it is! Today is Blueberry Cheesecake Day ... and adding blueberries makes this a fruit serving on your diet, correct?

Carthage College is hosting a Youth Chamber Concert tonight in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. An assortment of chamber music ensembles will be performing. The recital is free and open to the public. Students come from many schools in the community, including the Kenosha Unified School District and the Racine Unified School District. 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, go to carthage.edu/arts. The public can also watch the performance via a free livestream.

“The Secret in the Wings” — which features snippets of some lesser-known fairy tales — continues tonight in Tremper High School’s Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff and can be purchased online at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8:30 p.m. No cover charge.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features “Return of the Rogues,” open through Sunday. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through Sunday. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

