Today's events for Thursday, May 5

It’s National Cartoonists Day, so show some love to our pals in the comic strips — especially our own John Hambrock, who has been writing “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” (which you can find every day in the Kenosha News) for more than 15 years. Cheers to you, John, and all the “Edison Lee” characters.

Kenosha Tourism Week continues today with this free offer: Get in your daily steps with a free climb to the top of the Southport Lighthouse. Visitors are welcome to climb the 72 steps to the top of Kenosha’s historic 1866 lighthouse and enjoy the view. And remember, it’s always free to visit the adjacent maritime museum inside the lighthouse keeper’s house. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Note: You must be 8 years or older to climb. The Southport Light Station Museum is located at 5117 Fourth Ave. on Simmons Island.

Tickets for the musical comedy “Something Rotten” at Carthage College have been going fast, with limited seats remaining for each of the final three performances. In fact, we encourage you to stop reading this RIGHT NOW and go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office to score some seats. Performances are 7:30 tonight through Saturday night in Carthage’s Wartburg Theater. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students.)

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick ‘n Pull Open Mic is 8 to 11 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover charge.

Air Supply — the Australian duo who had a string of soft rock hits in the early ‘80s — is performing tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. (Our teenage heart goes wild!) Their hits include “All Out of Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better” and “Two Less Lonely People in the World.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45-$85 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Is it wrong that we can still sing all their songs by heart?

