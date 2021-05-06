 Skip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, May 6
Today's events for Thursday, May 6

Equinox Botanical Boutique, 5901 Sixth Ave. A, offers a free plant to the first 100 people who ask for one on May 6. No purchase is necessary.

The Masters tournament is one of the biggest events in the golfing world. Here are five facts about the event. When Did The First Masters Take Place? The first Masters took place on March 22, 1934, and was called the “Augusta National Invitational”. In 1938 the event became known as the Masters, and has been scheduled for the first full week of April since 1940. Why Do They Wear Green Jackets? The tradition of the green jackets started in 1937 when jackets were purchased from New York’s Brooks Uniform Co. The idea was that members would wear these jackets to make them stand out to members of the public needing guidance. Who Has The Most Masters Wins? Jack Nicklaus won the event six times in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986. Nicklaus’ 1986 win also made him the oldest player to win the tournament, at 46 years, 2 months and 23 days. Who Is The Youngest Player To Win The Tournament? Tiger Woods became the youngest player to ever win the Masters in 1997. Woods won the tournament aged 21 years, 3 months, and 14 days.

It’s No Diet Day ... or, as we call it, every day. This is the perfect time for all you annoying people who are shaming us by baking and cooking at home during this coronavirus shutdown to try out some more wonderful recipes. We look forward to see stacks of perfectly fluffy homemade pancakes on your Instagram pages, topped with syrup and real whipped cream.

May is Golf Month, even if the weather doesn’t always cooperate. The good news is, area golf courses are open for the season. So pull those clubs out and hit the green. May is also Hamburger Month, as you ponder your post-golf meal options.

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with free offers through Saturday. Today, the first 100 people to visit Equinox Botanical Boutique, 5901 Sixth Ave. A, will receive one free pre-selected plant. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no purchase necessary.

Tune in tonight: The new comedy series “Girls5eva” follows the members of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s who reunite in an effort to give their pop-star dreams another shot. The show stars Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps. (Streaming on Peacock).

