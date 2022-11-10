Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 10

Everything’s A-OK on “Sesame Street Day.” This holiday was established in 2009 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show’s original broadcast in 1969. “Sesame Street” is a creation of the Children’s Television Workshop but, more importantly, the show gave the world the Muppets, including Big Bird, Elmo, the Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Bert and Ernie. Whatever street you live on, have a great day!

The Broadway musical “Mean Girls” opens tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the pilot production of the high school version of Tina Fey’s musical about the social pecking order in a suburban high school. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. For more about the show, see today’s Get Out & About section in this Kenosha News.

The drama “Admissions,” about college admissions policies, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave., in the Studio Theater (Room 120). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door. Note: The show runs 90 minutes, with no intermission. For more about the show, see today’s Get Out & About section in this Kenosha News.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.