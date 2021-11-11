Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 11

It’s Veterans Day today. Please, thank a veteran for his or her service and spend a few moments of silence thanking those who never made it back home. Look in today's Get Out & About section for local Veterans Day events.
- "The 39 Steps" — a parody of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock thriller about spies and stolen national secrets — continues tonight at Tremper High School's Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts.
- The world premiere of "Patience and Fortitude," a new play by Arlene Hutton, continues tonight at Carthage College. 7:30 p.m. in the college's Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. In Hutton's drama, college students on Spring Break find themselves trapped in a house in the woods with no internet access — and no way to contact the outside world. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.carthage.edu/tickets.
- At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8 to 11 tonight. No cover charge.