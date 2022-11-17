Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 17

Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. If you do go for a walk today, bundle up! It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter. Still, a brisk walk is always a good idea. Great places to walk in this area include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A; the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; and Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery.

The landmark Broadway musical “Hair” continues tonight at Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel. The final three performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The rock musical debuted on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for a total of 1,750 performances. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Note: This production is a family-friendly event.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — will be performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.