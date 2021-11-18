Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 18

It’s Princess Day, which is the perfect excuse for sporting a tiara in the office or while walking your dog.

Humorist and author David Sedaris — whose beloved “Santaland Diaries” tale will have you rethinking that visit to a shopping mall Santa — will perform his razor-sharp monologues on the Genesee Theatre’s stage tonight. Known for his sardonic humor, the frequent NPR contributor is a master storyteller whose books have sold more than 10 million copies in 25 languages. Tickets are $28 to $48 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8 to 11 tonight. No cover charge.

Head to TG’s Bar & Grill tonight for some spirited games of Bingo. The games take place at 4120 Seventh Ave.

The Kenosha History Center is displaying “Devoted to Comradeship,” an exhibit featuring artifacts and photographs of Kenosha’s veteran organizations, with a focus on organizations or parts of organizations that no longer exist. These include the Grand Army of the Republic and Last Man’s/Woman’s Clubs of the American Legion. The History Center, 220 51st Place, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

