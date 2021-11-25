Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving! We hope today’s holiday finds you healthy — and hungry. If you have enough to eat today and a warm place to feast, count your blessings. It’s a time for giving thanks, so find something to be grateful about and enjoy it.

Before sitting down to a gallon of gravy, you can hit the road (or, better yet, cheer on the runners with a mug of hot coffee or cocoa in your hand) in Kenosha’s annual Mayor’s Turkey Day Run, which sets off at 9 a.m. for the 2-mile run/walk and 10K run. The race starts and finishes at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Note: There is NO race-day registration. www.kenosharunningclub.org

Looking to get out of the house today? Tinseltown Theatre, 7101 70th Court, is open. New movies include the animated film “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and her Italian accent. Go to www.cinemark.com for movie times.

After you ready for some football? There are three NFL games airing today — and you don’t need a streaming service or cable TV to watch them: Up first is the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m. on Fox), followed by the Los Angeles Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys (3:30 p.m. on CBS) and the Buffalo Bills at the New Orleans Saints (7:20 p.m. on NBC). The best part? All that football action means you have plenty of napping time.

