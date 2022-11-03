 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 3

LIFE-HEALTH-LUNCH-DMT

Happy Sandwich Day!

 Dreamstime

It’s National Sandwich Day. We find a good turkey-and-avocado sandwich cures any problems, so make sure to eat a healthy lunch in addition to all that leftover Halloween candy you’re eating!

Carthage College student Ally Kline will perform her recital, “One Perfect Moment,” at 7:30 tonight in the college’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Pianist Cardamone will accompany Kline throughout her performance. Admission is free, and tickets are not required. The concert will also be available through a free livestream. Find out more at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/all-events/

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Sunday. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’’s Pick and Pull Open Mic is tonight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The music starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.

