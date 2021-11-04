Today's events for Thursday, Nov. 4

It's Candy Day, so keep working your way through some of that trick-or-treating haul. Unwrapping those fun-size Snickers burns a lot of calories, right?
- "The 39 Steps" — a parody of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock thriller about spies and stolen national secrets — opens tonight at Tremper High School's Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (age 55 and older) and $6 for students and KUSD staff members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kusd.edu/finearts. For more about the show, see today's Get Out & About entertainment section.
- Looking for live music tonight? Ayron Jones, described as playing hard rock, blues, grunge and hip hop, performs starting at 7:30 p.m. at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Yorkville. The club is on Highway 20 in Racine County, just west of I-94.
- At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., Garrett's Pick 'n Pull Open Mic is 8 to 11 tonight. No cover charge. Everyone is welcome to sign up and perform.