Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 13

It’s M&M Day, celebrating the candy-coasted chocolate candies invented way back in 1941. Get busy snacking; there seem to be hundreds of variations on the candy available.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Sharon Angelici will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Carthage College student Taylor May Bulanek will perform her recital — “Going There” — at 7:30 tonight in the college’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Pianist Cardamone will also accompany Bulanek. The program includes classic pieces along with modern tunes, including “Come Out of the Dumpster” from the Adam Sandler comedy “The Wedding Singer” and “Never Fall in Love With an Elf” from the holiday movie “Elf.” Admission is free. Tickets are not required. A free livestream is available at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/all-events/