Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 14

Go ahead and start your breakfast, lunch and dinner with a piece of cake. Or a brownie. Or a slice of pecan pie. It’s Dessert Day, and it would be rude not to celebrate it, right?

Head to Hawthorn Hollow this evening for the outdoor program “Fireside Folktales.” From 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 14,) storytellers from the Kenosha Public Library, UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College will share stories from a variety of cultures. Families are invited to “grab a chair or blanket and join us at historic Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary to hear spooky folktales told by the fireside.” At 880 Green Bay Road. Admission is free. www.hawthornhollow.org.

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Pringle Talks” program on growing your own microgreens at home. Melody Orban leads the program. Participants will be able to make and take home their own starter kit. Pre-registration is required. The program is for ages 16 and older. The cost is $6 for the general public or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for registration and more information.

It’s high season at Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away. For details about apple picking and other attractions, go to www.appleholler.com.

