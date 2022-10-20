Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 20

It’s Office Chocolate Day, so we expect to find a Snickers bar waiting for us on our desk.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Mary McDonald will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for Halloween fun. “Boo at the Zoo” is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. and features a haystack maze, “Raven’s Rail” train and hundreds of carved, glowing pumpkins. Tickets ($13.50 for adults, $11.50 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger) include zoo admission and parking. milwaukeezoo.org.