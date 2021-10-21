 Skip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 21
Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 21

Besides being one of the most convenient and tasty snacks around (and a good source of vitamin C), experts say there really may be something to the old saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

It’s Apple Day, which is perfect timing. According to area growers, this has been an excellent year for apples. Enjoy the many varieties available at area orchards and farmers markets. And remember: There’s no shame in getting your daily apples in the form of pies, tarts and turnovers.

One of the most popular spots for apple picking every autumn is Apple Holler, which means cars stack up outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. If you can get there during the week, however, you might not have to park three states away. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. Open 6 to 11 p.m. For more details and tickets, go to www.sixflags.com.

