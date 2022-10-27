Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 27

It’s Black Cat Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Nicholas Ravnikar will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.

The Racine Zoo is hosting Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, open 6 to 10 p.m. through Sunday. Visitors walk along a paved path, featuring lights and glowing pumpkins. Concessions and fire pits are available. The cost is $10 per person; free for children 2 years old and younger. racinezoo.org.