Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 28
Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 28

Halloween candy bowl

How much is too much candy? Who knows?

Free candy alert! Get a jump on trick-or-treating today at Herzing University, which is hosting its Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 28) in their Downtown Kenosha parking lot, 5800 Seventh Ave. This is a free event, open to everyone.

Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open today, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. Open 6 to 11 p.m. today. For more details and tickets, go to www.sixflags.com.

Have you eaten your fill of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm frosted cookies yet? Hurry! Time is running out. The cookies are a Halloween tradition at the Somers farm, open daily through Oct. 31. Visitors will also find hand-painted pumpkin characters along with hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” www.smithpumpkinfarm.com.

Are you ready for some football? The Green Bay Packers are visiting the undefeated Arizona Cardinals tonight — meaning Packers fans will get a treat ... or a trick, if the Cardinals stay undefeated. The game airs at 7:20 p.m. on Fox.

