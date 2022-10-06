Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 6

It’s National Badger Day, which celebrates the animal. But we prefer to instead applaud our own Bucky Badger, still the coolest mascot in the world of college sports. After the football team’s dismal start to the season and its recent coaching change, Bucky needs all the love we can send him!

It’s supposed to be pleasant weather today, so why not head out in search of some fall color? Nearby places for great fall color viewing include Petrifying Springs County Park, on County Highway A, just west of G (30th Avenue) and just north of Highway E (12th Street); the Pike Trail, which runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront; Poerio Park on Kenosha’s northside, at 1401 16th Ave.; Prairie Springs Park, at highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie; Silver Lake Park, on County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50; and Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, west of I-94. Wherever you go, wear sturdy shoes and enjoy the fresh air and scenery ... it only gets colder from here!

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features the Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” continues on stage tonight at Carthage College, in the Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8-$14 at 262-551-6661.