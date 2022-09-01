 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 1

Letter Writing Day

It’s Letter Writing Day, so get out a pen and paper and start writing. Grandma hasn’t heard from you in ages!

Welcome to September: Read A New Book Month. When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that sound wonderful?

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

In Burlington, the Aquaducks Water-Ski team is performing free shows today — at 4:30 p.m. (junior show) and 6 p.m. (main show). The free shows are on Browns Lake, in Fischer County Park, 30326 Durand Ave.

