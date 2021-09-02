Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 2

Welcome to September: It’s Read A New Book Month. When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that brief escape from real-world problems sound wonderful?

The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, on the east side of the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

There are still some spaces available for Legos @ the Library. The free program is 4 to 5 p.m. in the Uptown Neighborhood Library, 2419 63rd St. Children will build with Lego bricks and display their creations at the library. Note: This program is geared toward families with children ages 5 and up. Registration is required. To register, call Youth & Family Services at 262-564-6150.

