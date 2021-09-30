Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 30

Today is the final day of September, which also means it’s the final day of “Read A New Book Month.” Get yourself to a bookstore or library today! When you open the pages of a new book, you find yourself swept up in a new world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that escape from real-world problems sound wonderful?

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.,. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Head to the movies today, where new releases include “Venom: Let There be Carnage” and the animated film “The Addams Family 2.” Go to www.cinemark.com for movie times and COVID protocols at Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre, 7101 70th Court.

Halloween season is gearing up, and Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” is back at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.

