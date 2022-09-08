Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 8

Live long and prosper on “Star Trek” Day! The best and easiest way to celebrate “Star Trek” Day is taking the time to watch the original series, though you have several “Trek” shows to choose from now and the special effects are so much better. So settle in, put together some Trek-themed snacks (Tang! The breakfast of astronauts!) and pull those Starfleet uniforms out of the closet.

Are you ready for some football? Tonight starts the season of NFL games that actually count. The opening game — the Buffalo Bills visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams — airs on a Thursday night, so it should be on Amazon Prime Video, right? Eh, not so fast. Though the league’s Thursday night games are airing exclusively this season on the streaming service, tonight’s season opener is considered part of Sunday Night Football. (Confused yet?) That means it airs on good old broadcast TV. Tune in at 7:20 p.m. on NBC for a blockbuster matchup, and have that plate of nachos ready for kickoff.

The Four Seasons Garden Club is hosting a “photographic tour” of the “Natural History of Chiwaukee Prairie: Flora and Fauna.” Biologist Dana Garrigan, a Carthage College professor, will present the program, including his photographs of Chiwaukee. The free program starts at 6:30 p.m. in Founders Hall at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Everyone is welcome.

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.