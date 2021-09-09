Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 9

Summerfest opens its second weekend today on Milwaukee downtown lakefront. Headliners performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater tonight are Chris Stapleton and Sherly Crowe. It’s also Throwback Thursday , with “music through the decades” from artists including Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Third World. From noon to 6 p.m., all beverages are 50% off. Note: A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival. For tickets and more information, go online to Summerfest.com .

Just two spots remained as of presstime for tonight’s “Old Weird America” program at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. You can sign up at www.mykpl.info/events for the 6 p.m. program. Tonight’s “Weird” is about the friendship between devout spiritualist Arthur Conan Doyle and outspoken skeptic Harry Houdini. The program “will explore the irony of how the creator of the ultra-rational detective Sherlock Holmes fueled the efforts of the great magician to expose spiritualist mediums as frauds.” Admission is free. Note: If the in-person registration is full, you will receive a Zoom link to join remotely and be on the wait-list for an in-person seat.