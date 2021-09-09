Today's events for Thursday, Sept. 9

It’s Teddy Bear Day ... so give Mr. Snuggles a big hug!
Summerfest opens its second weekend today on Milwaukee downtown lakefront. Headliners performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater tonight are Chris Stapleton and Sherly Crowe. It’s also Throwback Thursday, with “music through the decades” from artists including Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Third World. From noon to 6 p.m., all beverages are 50% off. Note: A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival. For tickets and more information, go online to Summerfest.com.
The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Just two spots remained as of presstime for tonight’s “Old Weird America” program at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. You can sign up at www.mykpl.info/events for the 6 p.m. program. Tonight’s “Weird” is about the friendship between devout spiritualist Arthur Conan Doyle and outspoken skeptic Harry Houdini. The program “will explore the irony of how the creator of the ultra-rational detective Sherlock Holmes fueled the efforts of the great magician to expose spiritualist mediums as frauds.” Admission is free. Note: If the in-person registration is full, you will receive a Zoom link to join remotely and be on the wait-list for an in-person seat.