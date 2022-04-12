Today's events for Tuesday, April 12

It’s Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, celebrating the world’s favorite sandwich. Enjoy the gooey treat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Carthage College vocal student Bryan Tamayo will perform his recital — “The Existential Thought of Love” — 7:30 tonight in Carthage’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Professor Gregory Berg will accompany the performance. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

