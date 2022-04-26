Today's events for Tuesday, April 26:

Happy Pretzel Day, which is 24 hours to celebrate this salty (or, sometimes, sweet) snack. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can always try making your own with one of the hundreds of recipes online. Or whip up a snack mix using store-bought hard pretzels, seasonings and other snack mixes. However you do it, Pretzel Day is a great time to celebrate this wonderful treat.

The United States Navy Concert Band is performing at 7 tonight at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. Everyone is welcome to attend, and admission is free. The band includes Nicholas Taylor, a Racine native who joined the Navy Band in 2015 as a percussionist. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

