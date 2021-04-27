Today's events for Tuesday, April 27

It’s Tell a Story Day, which is celebrated in the United States, Scotland and the United Kingdom. The aim of the day is to get people telling, sharing and listening to each others’ stories. So get busy telling some tales today, either at home or in a Zoom meeting. Topics to consider: Fairy tales, scary ghost stories or age-old family legends. Hint: We love any story with a unicorn!

Make sure to get outside a bit every day and get some fresh air. The Kenosha area has an abundance of parks to explore; just remember to practice social distancing and stay 6 feet or more from people who are not in your household. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, where you can also play golf; Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.

There are several new exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. “Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art,” by Gary Warren Niebuhr is featured, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. They are all solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show. Also featured: works the Racine Art Guild, plus artist Genevieve Gerou. Through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Masks are required. www.kempercenter.com.

