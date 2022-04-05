Today's events for Tuesday, April 5

Live long and prosper on “Star Trek” First Contact Day! This holiday celebrates the day in 2063 when Zefram Cochrane first took a flight at speeds in excess of Warp 1 in the Phoenix, alerting the Vulcan race to Earth’s entrance into the interstellar community and initiating first contact. Some 300 years later it was commemorated as First Contact Day, and the celebration went on from there. But you knew that, right? It’s also Deep Dish Pizza Day, so enjoy a slice (or two or three) if you’re doing a “Trek” marathon today.

It’s Election Day, so make sure you get out and VOTE. If you need information about voting, log onto the very helpful website myvote.wi.gov. At the site, you can do all sorts of important voter stuff: register to vote, check/update your voter, find your polling place and view a sample ballot. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Remember: If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

