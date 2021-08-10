Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 10

It’s S’Mores Day, but isn’t EVERY day a great time to enjoy a gooey, chocolatey snack? Here’s the basic s’mores recipe: Place a square of milk chocolate on a graham cracker, toast a marshmallow to golden perfection and place it gently on top of the chocolate, then place a second graham cracker on top of the toasted marshmallow and squeeze. Feel free to add your favorites, like peanut butter cups! Everyone will want “s’more.”
Twilight Jazz is back tonight with The John Crawford Jazz Band, performing a free concert on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. The music starts at 7 p.m., with the grounds opening at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Note: No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.
The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features the Larry Wimmer Band. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. www.kenoshavelodromeracing.com.
Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.