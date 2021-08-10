Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 10

It’s S’Mores Day, but isn’t EVERY day a great time to enjoy a gooey, chocolatey snack? Here’s the basic s’mores recipe: Place a square of milk chocolate on a graham cracker, toast a marshmallow to golden perfection and place it gently on top of the chocolate, then place a second graham cracker on top of the toasted marshmallow and squeeze. Feel free to add your favorites, like peanut butter cups! Everyone will want “s’more.”

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with The John Crawford Jazz Band, performing a free concert on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. The music starts at 7 p.m., with the grounds opening at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Note: No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.