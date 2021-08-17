Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Twilight Jazz is back tonight with The John Crawford Jazz Band, performing a free concert on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. This concert was canceled a week ago due to storms, but the forecast tonight looks great! The music starts at 7 p.m., with the grounds opening at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Note: No alcohol carry-ins are allowed.

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features the Doo Wop Daddies, so come ready to dance. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.