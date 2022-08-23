Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 23

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features the Doo Wop Daddies. The popular band — a fixture at area church festivals and other events — performs ’50s and ’60s “oldies.” Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Twilight Jazz wraps up its 2022 season of free concerts this evening at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave. Dave Sturino & Friends performs, starting at 7 p.m. The concert grounds open at 6 p.m.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 30. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.