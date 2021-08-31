Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 31

August might be ending, but there’s still plenty of summer fun to be had, including two free concerts tonight on the lakefront and bike racing:

“Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) hosts a Kenosha classic, the band Boys n’ Toys, starting at 6 p.m. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Jazz singer Janet Planet headlines Twilight Jazz at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or blankets for seating. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.

It’s a busy night tonight at Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road. The Tuesday Night Bike Racing will feature both the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy race and the Susan B. Anthony Women Points race. The national anthem will be sung by Skylar Blue Maravilla. Melanie Davidson, granddaughter of the late Bill Schulte, will be presenting the Junior awards. Members of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Award Committee will be in attendance to present the first-ever Susan B. Anthony Trophy to the winner of the women’s points race. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. www.kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

