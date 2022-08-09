Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 9

Our motto is “Live every day like it’s Book Lovers Day,” but the ACTUAL Book Lovers Day is today. To celebrate, curl up with a good book (a new one, like Emily Henry’s novel “Book Lovers,” or an old favorite), visit an area library or head to Kenosha’s Blue House Books. The independent bookstore is located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A. For more information about the shop and events like its Sunday storytimes, go to blue-house-books.com

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Vinyl Remix. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Twilight Jazz continues its 2022 season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., with a performance tonight by Yesterday’s Children. The Kenosha band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams — and sometimes even Frank Sinatra. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the concert is 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Food and drinks are available for purchase. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. For more details, log on at andersonartscenter.com.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.