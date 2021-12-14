Today's events for Tuesday, Dec. 14

It’s Roast Chestnuts Day, but if you want to re-create a scene out of a Dickens Christmas story, make sure you know what you’re doing. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” can be dangerous if you’re not careful!

Free Movie Afternoon! The 1954 holiday classic “White Christmas” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen plus a whole bunch of Irving Berlin tunes! 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Jellystone Park’s drive-through attraction Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Jan. 1. Families drive through the campground, which features “more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path.” Reservations are encouraged and can be made online at www.wichristmascarnival.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.