Today's events for Tuesday, Dec. 20

It’s Go Caroling Day, so brush up on your “12 Days of Christmas” verses. It’s also Sangria Day, so you know what to offer those (adult) carolers at your door!

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting a Public Education program today at Public Craft Brewing Co. The program focuses on how President Abraham Lincoln and his family celebrated the holiday season. What sort of gift giver was Lincoln? Did he get any time off from official duties during Christmas and New Year’s? the program starts at 5:30 p.m. at Public Craft, 628 58th St. The cost is $25 ($15 Friends of the Museums members) and includes one beer. Note: This is for people age 21 and older. To register, call 262-653-4140 or log on at https://museums.kenosha.org/public/

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Take a break from wrapping gifts and check out the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry is featuring its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.