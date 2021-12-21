Today's events for Tuesday, Dec. 21

It’s Crossword Puzzle Day, so start sharpening your brain and figure out a 16-letter word for “bridge.”

The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson is performing “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” served up as dinner theater through Thursday. The story centers on an inn that’s only open on holidays and features a parade of Berlin’s hit songs such as “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade” and “White Christmas.” Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to www.firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2019 film “First Cow” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich. Their plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Cast your vote in “Battle Gingerbread.” Stop by the Southwest Library Children’s Room to see the gingerbread house display. Voting runs through Wednesday. The houses are on display through Dec. 31 at the library, 7979 38th Ave.

Jellystone Park’s drive-through attraction Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Jan. 1. Families drive through the campground, which features “more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path.” Reservations are encouraged and can be made online at www.wichristmascarnival.com.

