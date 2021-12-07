Today's events for Tuesday, Dec. 7

Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40 will host its Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony today at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 1954 holiday classic “White Christmas” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen plus a whole bunch of Irving Berlin tunes! 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting its “Wonderland of Lights.” Visitors drive through the light show after entering the zoo grounds at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance (on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard). The “Wonderland” features decorated trees, characters and a whole tunnel of lights. 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day). Admission is $5 per person at the gate (payment is by cash or credit card). There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. racinezoo.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.