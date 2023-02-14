Happy Valentine’s Day! Do something sweet for someone else — and for yourself. We suggest eating lots of dark chocolate! Feb. 14 is also Book Giving Day, which is a great way to celebrate the book lover in your life (including yourself).

Speaking of book lovers ... Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting “Blind Date with a Book,” through Feb. 14. Visitors to the bookstore are welcome to “pick out your mystery date.” The books are covered, “with only a short, vague description provided to give you a hint of the plot.” Genres range from love stories to motivational guides … to lots of stuff! The store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Looking for some romantic live music for your Valentine? Racine native David Billingsley performs “an intimate evening of piano music” starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St. in Racine. He calls his program “Love & Keys.” Tickets are $20 ($40 for VIP). Go to billingsleymusic.com/shows or call 262-583-9035.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The Cream Puff Drive-Thru offers Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 14. You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.

If you’re into cars — or you love someone who is into cars — you can’t go wrong with a visit to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. You may not go home with a new ride, but dreaming is free. The show runs through Feb. 20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. chicagoautoshow.com.

Bucks love: The most romantic Valentine’s Day TV option — for Milwaukee Bucks fans like us — starts at 6:30 p.m. on TNT. The Bucks are hosting the evil Boston Celtics from Fiserv Forum. Even better for your resident Bucks fanatic? Buy us a ticket to the game!