Today's events for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Happy Hippo Day! No, we’re not commenting on your body size after a day of Valentine’s chocolate gorging; it really is Hippo Day, a time to celebrate the third largest mammal on Earth. Where to see a hippo near Kenosha? Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, which has reopened to the public. The nature center will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Note: Masks are required inside the building.

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show — also known as “the place to see all those cool concept cars we’ll never be able to actually purchase and drive” — continues through Feb. 21 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. www.chicagoautoshow.com.

