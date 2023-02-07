Feb. 7 is Send a Card to a Friend Day, so get started on those Valentines!

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

A new exhibit is open at the at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

Go ice skating under the lights in Downtown Kenosha, where the city’s 32-by-60-foot ice rink is back for another season. Skaters are welcome seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s especially fun to skate after dark, when the lights illuminate the rink, nestled in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., next to City Hall and the harbor. It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skates, it’s free to borrow a pair, too. The Skate Hut is open at the rink from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (Note: You need a photo ID to check out skates.) The skates, in child and adult sizes, are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut.

When you get a chance, why not stop and visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo’s cold-weather animals are more active in the winter months, and visitors can warm up inside the animal buildings. And make sure to visit the zoo’s caribous, who MIGHT just have wrapped up a gig pulling Santa’s sleigh. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.