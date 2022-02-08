 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Dust off your windpipes, take a deep breath and get ready to belt out your appreciation for World Opera Day. We hear singing loudly can ward off the cold, too, so get going on that aria.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, which is reopening to the public starting today. The nature center will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Note: Masks are required inside the building.

And while you’re visiting Pringle, rent snowshoes and check out the trails in Bristol Woods County Park. Rentals are available Tuesdays-Sundays. Reservations are required with a limited number of spots available per time slot. You can sign up at www.pringlenc.org/rentals. The cost is $5 (free for Friends of Pringle members.)

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No gun threat at Indian Trail

No gun threat at Indian Trail

As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon…

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the world's 'coolest' café and soon to be record holder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert