Today's events for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Dust off your windpipes, take a deep breath and get ready to belt out your appreciation for World Opera Day. We hear singing loudly can ward off the cold, too, so get going on that aria.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, which is reopening to the public starting today. The nature center will be open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Note: Masks are required inside the building.

And while you’re visiting Pringle, rent snowshoes and check out the trails in Bristol Woods County Park. Rentals are available Tuesdays-Sundays. Reservations are required with a limited number of spots available per time slot. You can sign up at www.pringlenc.org/rentals. The cost is $5 (free for Friends of Pringle members.)

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

