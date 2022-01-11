Today's events for Tuesday, Jan. 11

Drink up! It’s Milk Day, which is true EVERY day here in America’s Dairyland. Milk is rich with calcium, a mineral that promotes healthy teeth and bones, and a cold glass goes down so well with chocolate chip cookies.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2012 film “Argo” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, tells the story of how a CIA agent, using the cover of a Hollywood film project, launched a dangerous mission to rescue six Americans being held in Tehran during the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran. Rated R. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

If you can stand the cold, head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Racine County’s River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers ski and snowshoe rentals. And new this year are family-friendly kicksleds. Winter equipment rentals are available on a first-come basis, when snow conditions allow, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 262-639-1515 or go to riverbendracine.org.

