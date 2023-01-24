Today's events for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Whether you go crunchy or smooth, today we put down our cell phones and pick up our spreading knives to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day. When Marcellus Gilmore Edson first patented peanut butter in 1884, he probably didn’t realize it would become a taste sensation that would sweep the nation.

Today is also National Compliment Day, so go all-out with some praise today The power of a compliment is pretty remarkable: either giving or receiving one can boost your happiness and confidence — making the act a win-win. You never know when someone could use some good vibes, so spread the positivity by giving someone a reason to smile!

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.

As snow accumulates a bit, it opens up another opportunity. Some of the best cross-country skiing trails in this area can be found at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, across from Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers, just east of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and north off of Highway E. There are also trails at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol in Kenosha County and at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road in Caledonia.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kenosha’s Public Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum offer free admission and a slew of free programs, too. At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, you’ll find life-size replica casts of your favorite prehistoric reptiles, interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. Current exhibits at the Kenosha Public Museum include “Pollination Investigation” and “Wild Ones — Native Plants and Natural Landscapes,” both running through March 5.