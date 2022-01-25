Today's events for Tuesday, Jan. 25

It’s National Opposite Day, so enjoy eating dinner for breakfast, cheering against your favorite teams and wearing your clothes inside-out (on purpose today, not like that time you wore your sweater with the tags showing all day in the office and no one told you.)

We’re more than halfway through January, which is Soup Month, the perfect time to break out of your chicken noodle rut and reach for something more exotic ... like chicken soup with dumplings! Remember: Chili counts as soup, especially during these gray winter days.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

