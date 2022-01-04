Today's events for Tuesday, Jan. 4

It’s Spaghetti Day ... or as we call it, every day! There’s never a wrong time to eat pasta, right? If you’re going to break your “no carbs” pledge, this is a great excuse to do it!

It’s also Trivia Day, a time to amaze your friends and family with all your useless knowledge. In honor of this day, here’s a trivia question (see below for the answer): How many rivers are in Saudi Arabia?

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2012 film “Argo” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, tells the story of how a CIA agent, using the cover of a Hollywood film project, launched a dangerous mission to rescue six Americans being held in Tehran during the 1979 hostage crisis in Iran. Rated R. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., this evening for a game of “Fact or Fiction: Onion or Not The Onion?” Teams or individuals will be given a headline and must determine if it’s real or satire. There are prizes. Note: No phones or devices allowed while playing! 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

(Trivia answer: There are no rivers in Saudi Arabia, but there is plenty of sand and oil.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.