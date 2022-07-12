Today's events for Tuesday, July 12

It’s Cow Appreciation Day, which is pretty much a national holiday in Wisconsin. (Can states declare their own national holidays?) To celebrate, eat a salad and definitely skip the burger. It’s also Pecan Pie Day, so dig in!

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle Band. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Twilight Jazz is back for its second concert this season, on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The Ivy Ford Band will be performing. The performance is 7 to 9 p.m.; grounds open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages are available to purchase, or bring your own (but no carry-in alcohol is allowed). Note: Janet Planet’s Twilight Jazz performance is now scheduled for Aug. 31.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free.