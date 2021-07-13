 Skip to main content
Today's events for Tuesday, July 13
Dairy cow at fair

It's Cow Appreciation Day, which you can tell from the excitement on this cow's face!

Easy, yummy, perfect oven roasted French fries Ingredients: Small Potatoes8 Water (to cook) 1 tbsp Baking powder 1/4 cup Vegetable oil 1/4 tsp Coarse salt Instructions: Wash potatoes, peel and cut to quarters. Put in a medium pot and cover with water. Cook on high heat and bring to boil Wait 3 minutes after boil and turn off heat. Drain the water (keeping the potatoes in the pot) Cover the pot and shake up and down (constantly holding the lid firmly) Transfer the potatoes to a backing tray with a backing sheet. Spread coarse salt Bake in 350F/180 C for 30 minutes During bake turn each potato so it gets brown on all sides.

It’s Cow Appreciation Day, which is pretty much a national holiday in Wisconsin. (Can states declare their own national holidays?) To celebrate, eat a salad and definitely skip the burger. You can make up for the lack of beer on your dinner plate by indulging in your love for deep-fried potatoes. It’s also French Fries Day. Don’t skimp on the ketchup.

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Bodhicitta. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Twilight Jazz tries again to start its 2021 season, after its opening program (with Janet Planet) was rained out a few weeks back. The season kicks off tonight on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Scat Cats will be performing hits from the late 1920s, through the big band sounds of the ‘40s. The performance is 7 to 9 p.m.; grounds open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages are available to purchase, or bring your own (but no carry-in alcohol is allowed). Note: Janet Planet’s Twilight Jazz performance is now scheduled for Aug. 31.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free.

