Today's events for Tuesday, July 13

It’s Cow Appreciation Day, which is pretty much a national holiday in Wisconsin. (Can states declare their own national holidays?) To celebrate, eat a salad and definitely skip the burger. You can make up for the lack of beer on your dinner plate by indulging in your love for deep-fried potatoes. It’s also French Fries Day. Don’t skimp on the ketchup.

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Bodhicitta. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. They will vaccinate anyone who is eligible, ages 12 and older. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.