Today's events for Tuesday, July 27

As we head toward August, ask yourself: Have you eaten enough ice cream yet? July is Ice Cream Month, meaning you have precious few days left to enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.

The free concert series “Tuesdays at the Shell” series (meaning the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue) is back tonight. Today’s concert, starting at 6 p.m., features Yesterday’s Children. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Twilight Jazz is back this evening at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The Kal Bergendal Project will perform at 7 p.m.; the grounds open at 6 p.m. Admission is free; bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food and drinks are available for purchase; no outside alcohol is allowed.