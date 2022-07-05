 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Tuesday, July 5

1927: Girl Scouts publish first s’mores recipe

It’s National Graham Cracker Day. Translation: It’s time to make s’mores!

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting an outdoor storytime from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. Families are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join the group under the shade near the ball diamond shelters for an all-ages storytime, followed by some bubbles, music and more. Note: If the weather is bad, the program will be canceled. Admission is free.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

