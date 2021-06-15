Today's events for Tuesday, June 15

Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers. It’s also Bark at the Park. That means your canine pal is welcome to join you for some baseball action. The giveaway tonight is, fittingly, a Kingfish dog bandana. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.
The Kenosha Public Library System is hosting a lot of cool outdoor programs this summer. Today, the “Explore Kenosha Parks” series starts with a program in Lincoln Park. The free program will feature a new pop-up StoryWalk, a play path, scavenger hunt and a craft-to-go (to be given out to the first 60 children). 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park’s flower garden, located next to the Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. Admission is free. The next “Explore Kenosha Parks” program is July 13 in Washington Park.
Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Tonight’s program includes a salute to bike racers age 50 and older. Racers from all around Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete June through September in various sprint and endurance track events. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill” as these athletes race on the steep, 28-degree corner banked track. Admission for spectators is free.
Splish, splash! Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road) — are scheduled to open for the season at 10 a.m. today. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pools will be closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July. Also opening today are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.