Today's events for Tuesday, June 15

Play ball!!!!!! The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers. It’s also Bark at the Park. That means your canine pal is welcome to join you for some baseball action. The giveaway tonight is, fittingly, a Kingfish dog bandana. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The Kenosha Public Library System is hosting a lot of cool outdoor programs this summer. Today, the “Explore Kenosha Parks” series starts with a program in Lincoln Park. The free program will feature a new pop-up StoryWalk, a play path, scavenger hunt and a craft-to-go (to be given out to the first 60 children). 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park’s flower garden, located next to the Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. Admission is free. The next “Explore Kenosha Parks” program is July 13 in Washington Park.