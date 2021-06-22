Today's events for Tuesday, June 22

It’s National Onion Rings Day ... and you know what to do! Keep plenty of napkins on hand for all that greasy goodness.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Tonight’s program includes a salute to bike racers age 50 and older. Racers from all around Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete June through September in various sprint and endurance track events. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill” as these athletes race on the steep, 28-degree corner banked track. Admission for spectators is free.

Splish, splash! Kenosha’s two public swimming pools — at Anderson Park (8730 22nd Ave.) and Washington Park (1901 Washington Road) — are scheduled to open for the season at 10 a.m. today. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pools will be closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July. Also opening today are splash pads in Roosevelt Park (6801 34th Ave.), Schulte Park (4400 87th Place) and the Southport Marina Park (5901 Third Ave.). For information about fees and season passes, call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.